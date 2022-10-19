CBS19 COACH OF THE WEEK: Chapel Hill's Jeff Riordan

After putting up 79 points against the Lindale Eagles Friday, Chapel Hill coach, Jeff Riordan is our Under the Lights Coach of the Week

CHAPEL HILL, Texas — Week nine of the high school football season kicks off Friday night, which means there are just three weeks left in the regular season and the battle to state is not far behind.

One program that was seconds away from the state championship game last season is the Chapel Hill Bulldogs, who are currently 3-0 in district after a convincing 79-45 win over the Lindale Eagles.

Chapel Hill is also home to our Under The Lights Coach of the Week Jeff Riordan.

"I think Friday night the 79 points was a result of many things," Riordan said. "We had execution on special teams, had kickoff returns for touchdowns and to others that put us in great field position and that offense was very effective. It's a great night when you don't punt all night."

It feels as if the page has turned for Chapel Hill after this statement win. The Bulldogs started the season ranked third in the state, but quickly dropped out of the rankings after losing its first two games of the season.

"We definitely take that and are excited about getting over that hump and getting a win against the quality team like Lindale," Riordan said. "And to be in 3-0 in district mainly."

Not only are the Bulldogs jelling at the right time, but key players are stepping up in the right moments like senior athlete Tyson Berry.

Berry accounted for six touchdowns. That included four carries for 85 yards and three touchdowns, three catches for 90 yards and a touchdown and four kickoff returns for 212 yards and two touchdowns.

"I just came in with a mindset to dominate and that's exactly what I did," Berry said. "My big guys up front, they held it down for me and I just do what I do in the open field, making defenders miss and go score touchdowns for the team. So yeah, we just dominated the whole night."