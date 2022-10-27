CBS19 COACH OF THE WEEK: West Rusk's Nick Harrison

After a shut-out comeback performance in the second half Friday versus Troup, West Rusk head coach Nick Harrison is our Under the Lights Coach of the Week

NEW LONDON, Texas — The West Rusk Raiders enter week 10 of Under The Lights undefeated in district play after a comeback win against Troup on Friday.

The Raiders went into halftime trailing 29-19, but shutout the talented Tiger team, eventually pulling it out 49-29. The tale of two halves earned West Rusk head coach, Nick Harrison, Coach of the Week.

“We've had some really tough battles," Coach Harrison said. "We learned a lot about ourselves throughout those games, and that was the big difference in this year and last year. Last year, we weren't tested like we were this year. So we found ways to win games. It wasn't always pretty, but each week, we've gotten better and our team chemistry and our leadership has really stepped up. So we're proud to be in the position we're in right now.”

The team also locked in mentally. Something center Koal Minor says has been in the works since offseason.

“Our big word last week was trust and just trusting within them and really building that bond," Minor expressed. "FOV, family over everything. That's really what we're about this year, and it feels good. Going in with this many wins into the playoffs.”

The Raiders finished the game on a 30-0 run, shutting down the run game for Troup. A game plan defensive lineman Bradyn Walker said was all about execution.

“Our coaches put together a great scheme for us and without that I don't really think we would have came out on top," Walker said. "We have a great coaching staff here. I'm very happy to be a part of it and they really get us fired up with their game plan, we know it's gonna work and we trust them with just the guys around us.”