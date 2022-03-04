Rocco steps down to pursue coaching opportunity

He accepted a new coaching opportunity as an assistant at the NCAA Division I level.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Junior College head football coach Thomas Rocco, has stepped down to accept another coaching opportunity as an assistant at the NCAA Division I level, the school.

Rocco was promoted from assistant coach to head coach in January 2019.

He recently completed his third season as the head coach at Tyler Junior College, led the Apaches to 14-15 record overall. This past fall, Tyler Junior College went 7-5 and won the Heart of Texas Bowl vs. Coffeyville Community College.

"We are tremendously grateful for the work of Coach Rocco and are happy for him that his success at Tyler Junior College has led to another opportunity in coaching," Kevin Vest, Tyler Junior College Athletic Director said. "We think our football program is well positioned for success because of his work and will begin the process of identifying the leader for the next era of Apache football."

Defensive Coordinator Matt Gordon will serve as the interim head coach while a national search for Rocco's successor is performed.