2022 NFL Draft Preview: Locked On Cowboys

DALLAS, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys have made NFL headlines for the entirety of the off-season with a few head-scratching moves. America's team traded away Amari Cooper and defensive end Randy Gregory left to Denver after the Cowboys announced he would be returning.
This all culminates to the upcoming draft. The 2022 NFL Draft is next Thursday, April 28, and all eyes are on the Dallas Cowboys as there are several holes within their strategy that they need to fix.
The CBS19 Sports team talked with "Locked On" Cowboys host Marcus Mosher to discuss immediate needs the team looks to fill with players in this draft class.
"We haven't seen the Cowboys make very many moves in free agency," Mosher said. "They brought in Dante Fowler and James Washington, a receiver from the Steelers who was at Oklahoma State."
At the current standings, the 2022 Cowboys draft picks are as follows:
- 1st round: 24th overall
- 2nd round: 56th overall
- 3rd round: 88th overall
- 4th round: 129th overall
- 5th round: 155th, 167th, 176th, & 178th overall
- 6th round: 193rd overall
"I think they're going to be patient now. I think they're going to let the draft play out, and if they can't get an offensive guard or they can't get an edge rusher in the draft, that's when I think they're gonna go in to dip into the free agency market," continued Mosher. "Maybe they'll go sign up to Jadeveon Clowney or Melvin Ingram, but don't expect any action before the draft."