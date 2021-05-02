NATIONAL SIGNING DAY 2021: Grace Cougars

TYLER, Texas — Throughout the 2020 football season, Grace Community High School staked their claim as the best T.A.P.P.S. football program in East Texas.
Norm Thompson's team started the 2020 campaign on an absolute tear, winning five of their first six games.
Two Grace football players signed their national letters of intent at Grace Community High School:
- Josh Murray signed to play safety at Henderson State in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. (Football)
- Alex Quintero will head to Blinn College to kick for the Buccaneers. (Football)