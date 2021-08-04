TVCC blows out Bossier Parish 101-48

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The Trinity Valley Community College Lady Cardinals are the unquestioned favorite to win the Region XIV Women's basketball tournament, and Wednesday afternoon, they showed us why.
One of the most efficient offensive teams in all of Region XIV Precious Ivy's team isn't feeling any pressure, and they'll continue to share the basketball, and watch the point total climb.
"I just told him everybody's record right now is 0-0" said Ivy, "What we did in the past is just that it's in the past, and from here on forward, we have to go and make sure that we're making plays and still taking care of business and the more people that score, the harder we are to scout and if everybody's scoring and everybody can be a threat, then it makes the other team have to sit down and be honest with all of our players."
The Lady Cardinals will be back in action Friday afternoon at 1:00pm as they'll take on Panola College.