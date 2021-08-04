TVCC blows out Bossier Parish 101-48

"I just told him everybody's record right now is 0-0" said Ivy, "What we did in the past is just that it's in the past, and from here on forward, we have to go and make sure that we're making plays and still taking care of business and the more people that score, the harder we are to scout and if everybody's scoring and everybody can be a threat, then it makes the other team have to sit down and be honest with all of our players."