TxDOT crews fixing gas line rupture on BU 21 in Nacogdoches

A gas line has ruptured on BU 21 in Nacogdoches County, leaving the roadway closed.

At 9:45 a.m., The Texas Department of Transportation Lufkin branch tweeted that there was an emergency road closure on BU 21, just inside of SL 224 in Nacogdoches County. The closure is due to a gas line being ruptured.

The roadway is currently closed and TxDOT crews are on the scene diverting traffic.