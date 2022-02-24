Family at peace after human remains found in Gregg County identified as those of Rosemary Rodriguez

"We kind of had a feeling that that she would, you know, not be with us anymore, but knowing for sure, has kind of given us peace."

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Officials say human remains found in a vehicle recently discovered in Gregg County have been identified as those of a local woman who's been missing since 2019.

The remains of Rosemary Rodriguez were found in her vehicle which was pulled from a wooded area on Mt. Pisgah Rd. on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. The finding of the vehicle was called in by the property owner on Thursday, Dec. 30.

Frances Rodriguez and Lita Walker, the daughters of Rosemary, say it's "bittersweet." Although it wasn't the outcome they wanted, the sisters say they can finally be at peace.

"[We] kind of had a feeling this was going to be how we found her, that she would not be with us anymore," Lita said.

During this time of uncertainty, the sisters say they've become closer.

Frances says her and her sister are now best friends.

"It's been really nice to get to know each other again as adults," Frances said.

For the family, the question now isn't where their mother is, but what happened to her.

"If there's anybody responsible, we do want them to be brought to justice," Lita said.

The Gregg County Sheriff's Office says they are following up on a few leads, but the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the GCSO at (903) 236-8400.

Although Rosemary's remains we're found almost two months ago, Craig Harrington, GCSO Chief Deputy, says it wasn't a conventional autopsy that ha to be performed.

"Due to the state of the remains, they had to be sent off to a forensic center at UNLV," Harrington said. "And it takes a lot longer."

For the family, they're preparing to lay their mother to rest and reflect on what they'll miss the most.

"Her presence," said Frances. "She was the glue that kind of kept our family together, and so goofy and fun, and everybody loved her."

"She she had a wonderful embrace," Lita said. There's just something so comforting about being in her arms."

If they could say one last thing to their mother, it would be, "I love you to the moon and back," a statement their mother often said to them.