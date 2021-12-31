Family remembers beloved White Oak senior killed in shooting accident

Tiffani Tant died following an accidental shooting on Monday.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Gregg County community rallied behind the family of Tiffani Tant by piling into Bubba’s 33 in Longview Thursday evening.

Tiffani died following an accidental shooting on Monday and her family says she was smart and driven.

“She was our sunshine,” said her grandmother Maryann Tate.

Her cousin Kayla Richardson felt the same.

"When she walked into a room, she lit up a room," Kayla said. "You always knew Tiffani was there.”

No matter how bad the day, family remembers Tiffani as their guaranteed pick me up.

“She just got her braces off," Kayla said. "So she was she was just so excited to have that full, you know, no brace smile."

The support this family feels from their community is staggering. Kayla organized the raffle fundraiser for Tiffani and Bubba’s 33 in Longview offered to chip in a portion of their sales.

“There was an hour wait for lunch, which is unheard of during the workweek," said Kayla.

Tiffani was a member of Regiment of Roughnecks band and an officer in the Future Farmers of America (FFA).

"I don’t know what we’re going to do without her,” said her grandfather, Chuck Tate.

But, Tiffani's giving spirit will live on, as she was an organ donor.

“We’re going to live every day knowing that she’s still here" Maryann said. "She did not let any of us know that she was a donor. She’s still here,” Maryann repeated.

Tiffani is giving life to people she’ll never know.

Visitation is set for Saturday, Jan, 1, from 5 - 7 p.m. at McWhorter Funeral Home, located at 1074 SH 300 in Gilmer.