Crime

Tyler man indicted on intoxication manslaughter charge in wreck that killed Tyler Legacy senior

A pickup driven by Charles was headed north on Broadway when it struck the back of a pickup driven by Thornburgh.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man has been indicted on one of the charges he faces after a crash killed a Tyler Legacy High School senior.

Jason Charles, 24, was indicted by a Smith County grand jury during its March 24 session on an intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle charge.

Charles is charged in the death of Lilly Thornburgh, who was just shy of 18 when she died. Thornburgh died from injuries in a late-night wreck wreck on Jan. 14 on Broadway Avenue.

