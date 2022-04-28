POLICE: Rusk man charged with capital murder

This confession came two days after Peoples was held in custody for evading arrest with a motor vehicle.

Example video title will go here for this video

RUSK, Texas — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has issued a Capital Murder affidavit to an East Texas man held in custody for evading arrest with a motor vehicle.

Christopher Peoples, of Rusk, confessed on April 24 to committing murder to a man by the name of Valentine Sanchez, who was found in the area of MLK and Dixon on April 22. This confession came two days after Peoples was held in custody for evading arrest with a motor vehicle.

Today, Second District Judge Chris Day issued a Capital Murder warrant for Peoples after the CCSO presented him with a capital murder affidavit.