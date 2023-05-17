Legally blind Pine Tree senior overcomes odds ahead of graduation

"I'm not limited to what is on paper about my eyesight and no one should be defined or limited by their disability."

LONGVIEW, Texas — The road to graduation is never easy. As a matter of fact, it's even harder for students living with a disability.

Pine Tree High School senior Asia Self was born legally blind and has had a far from typical high school experience.

"There were times I felt isolated," Self said. "Some people think I don't need my cane because I still have a decent amount of vision left that's central, but it's small and I don't have good distance along with a lot of other things."

Self's limitations would later face a turning point when she found the support she needed.

"I had a great group of friends who helped me and did everything they could to accommodate me, and it just got better from there," Self said.

Self's friends would later encourage her to join theater, where she became a theater technician.

"I will get a cord on graduation for being in theater for four years," Self said. "They've let me do anything that I thought I could do and let me use many of the skills I've learned from my family over the years."

One of those family members Self credits the most is her grandfather, who taught her to not let her disability stop her from achieving her dreams.

"My grandfather is completely blind in one eye," Self said. "He was a welder his whole life, so he's definitely my inspiration."