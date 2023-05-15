Tyler, Longview ISDs discuss safety measures for spring graduation ceremonies

As families prepare to celebrate, local school districts are taking extra steps to keep everyone safe at the 2023 commencement events.

TYLER, Texas — As school districts like Longview ISD and Tyler ISD prepare for graduation week, officials say the main concern is creating a safe and secure environment for friends, families and students on the graduating classes' special night.

Tyler ISD school resource officer Danny Brown said the district is following all the safety guidelines from the state legislature.

"We're proud of these seniors, you know, the minute long way and we will make sure everything's safe for their graduation, they will always remember it," Brown said.

With safety being their top priority, there will be added security during graduation ceremonies.

"The first thing that we take into consideration is how we can keep our students, our staff, safe and also our families." Longview ISD public information officer Francisco Rojas said.

Both districts emphasized their clear bag policy for the stadium. This year, Tyler ISD is also putting a focus on traffic control.

"After graduation is over, we're going to have officers on Front Street, on Lyon Street, and on Houston Street to get everybody out quickly," Brown said.

A few more things to keep in mind for Tyler ISD ceremonies are balloons aren't allowed inside Rose Stadium and families should meet graduates at Mike Carter Field after the ceremony, where they can pick up their diplomas.

If anyone sees anything suspicious during graduation, they should immediately tell school officials or law enforcement.

Brown noted the importance of taking safety precautions after graduations as well.

"Parents, get with your kiddos and make sure you know where they're at," Brown said.

The bottom line is both Longview and Tyler ISD want to ensure the events are as safe as possible.