Three East Texas counties issue burn bans

Smith, Gregg & Rusk County have issued burn bans on Tuesday. One fire marshal talks about the flames he's witness, and how to prevent more from happening.

Example video title will go here for this video

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Following Smith County’s call for a burn ban, Gregg County and Rusk County also declared one this Tuesday.

As the 100 degree temperatures continue, it's important to know what’s allowed and what’s not when it comes to starting a fire.

"We've been experiencing the fires and the need for a burn ban, to join the rest of East Texas," said Terry Linder, the Rusk County Fire Marshal.

Linder presented information to county commissions today to confirm the need for a burn ban.

"When I looked through our statistics over the last 60 days we've responded to 93 outdoor fires here in the county," Linder said. "Last night we had a structure fire that was contributed to some discarded fireworks it started an outdoor fire."

Discarded fireworks are just one of the ways a fire can begin and quickly get out of hand.

"We've seen several fires lately caused by a trailer dragging a chain or somebody doing hot work," Linder said. "Last week I went to a fire where someone was using a metal grinder. That started a fire that got out of control. So any kind of welding, hot work, or grinding, make sure you have a fire extinguisher or water source nearby."

In Smith County, a brush fire was tamed by the local fire department.

Rose City Emergency Media reported the fire broke out yesterday around 7 p.m. near Bullard and Flint.

It’s still not clear what caused the fire, but authorities said just one small spark is all it takes.

"When it's such a critical dryness like we're seeing now, today's a windy day, you'd have to be extra careful to prevent either your house or someone else's from burning from outdoor fire," Linder said.