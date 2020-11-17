x
DPS identifies man who died as result of motorcycle crash in Upshur County

The investigator's report indicates Terry Don Briant, 59, of Gilmer, was traveling north on Greenhills Rd. when he lost control of the motorcycle.
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has identified the victim in a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Saturday, Nov. 7.

According to DPS,  troopers responded to a motorcycle crash on Greenhills Road approximately two miles north of Longview in Upshur County.  

The investigator's report indicates the driver of a motorcycle, Terry Don Briant, 59, of Gilmer, was traveling north on Greenhills Rd. when he lost control of the motorcycle traveling through a curve in the roadway to the right. 

Briant, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to a local hospital where he later died on Thursday, Nov. 12.

The crash remains under investigation. 

