Longview Police investigating body found

LONGVIEW, Texas — Police are investigating after a person was found dead in West Longview.
Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton said the body was found near the 2600 block of West Marshall Avenue.
According to a photographer at the scene, the investigation was centered around a wooded area north of Marshall Avenue and to the east of Ward Drive.
Read more from our CBS19 newspaper partner, Longview News-Journal.
