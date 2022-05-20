x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Longview Police investigating body found

Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton said the body was found near the 2600 block of West Marshall Avenue.

More Videos

LONGVIEW, Texas — Police are investigating after a person was found dead in West Longview.

Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton said the body was found near the 2600 block of West Marshall Avenue.

According to a photographer at the scene, the investigation was centered around a wooded area north of Marshall Avenue and to the east of Ward Drive.

Read more from our CBS19 newspaper partner, Longview News-Journal

RELATED: UPDATE: Officials end 'exhaustive ground and air search' for convicted murderer who escaped in East Texas

RELATED: Officials dismiss charges against former Van Zandt County sheriff, his deputies