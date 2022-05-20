Longview Police investigating body found

Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton said the body was found near the 2600 block of West Marshall Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LONGVIEW, Texas — Police are investigating after a person was found dead in West Longview.

Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton said the body was found near the 2600 block of West Marshall Avenue.

According to a photographer at the scene, the investigation was centered around a wooded area north of Marshall Avenue and to the east of Ward Drive.