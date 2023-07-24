Texas Fair Defense Project files lawsuit against Smith County, alleges inmates were kept past release dates

"It’s not fair to our clients, it’s not fair to jail staff, and it’s not fair to taxpayers," TFDP staff attorney Nathan Fennell said.

TYLER, Texas — The Texas Fair Defense Project and civil rights lawyer A. Dami Animashaun filed a class action lawsuit against Smith County, alleging the county has illegally detained Texans in the Smith County Jail for days or weeks after their sentences are finished.

“We are aware of the lawsuit, but we do not comment on pending litigation,” Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman told the Tyler Morning Telegraph last week.

The suit, which was filed on or before July 13, mentions three plaintiffs who were allegedly jailed for eight, 27, and 33 days after their release dates, respectively.