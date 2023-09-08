New cosmetology program prep-HAIRS Rusk High School students for future

The addition of a new salon and teacher is encouraging students to earn a trade certification before they graduate.

RUSK, Texas — It’s only the first week of school for students at Rusk ISD, but for some seniors it’s an opportunity to brush up on their skills with their new program.

The school already partners with Tyler Junior College so students can get a head start on an associate degree, but now they are offering a trade option as well.

A newly renovated salon on the campus along with a new instructor has opened up the opportunity for a cosmetology program. Carla Redfield has a background in the trade and teaching middle school. She travels from Nacogdoches to help the school offer this program that could let students earn a license in the trade before they graduate.

"We were licensed on July 18 and the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration came in, took a look at the salon and the facility and gave us the go ahead," Redfield said. "It provides so many opportunities for students that might not be able to do it, and it provides opportunity for students who may not have the desire to go to college after high school and they have a vocation."

This year's group of seniors have previously taken a cosmetology course which now gives them to ability to start their hands-on experience. It's an opportunity Maci Morris said she was excited for especially after she met the teacher.

"I've only been here for three days and she has been nothing but great," Morris said. "I even eat lunch with her. That's how good she is I swear I'm not even playing."

Seniors like Jadyn Tyer said she plans to get the certification and tie it in with further education in college.

"I want to go to college and major in business," Tyer said. "I would love to own my own salon one day."

For Jaylenne Hill, hands-on experience has taught her so much from cutting styles, hair care and product knowledge.

"You do have to be careful of what stuff you’re going to use or is in the product because some stuff isn’t really all good for your hair," Hill said.

She said having the cosmetology program in their rural high school is such a benefit for her class.

"So you don’t have to take a whole college course," Hill said. "I’ll already be licensed and ready to go as soon as I graduate."

After a class of practicing their craft, the room had a sense of friendships being braided between the students.