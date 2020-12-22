Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle involved in accident

Two pedestrians in Cherokee County were struck after a truck hit an SUV causing it to lose control.

According to a preliminary crash report, the driver of a 2018 Kenworth Paccar truck, Ronald Charles Brown, 53, of Marshall was traveling south on US 69 in the outside lane while at the same time, the driver of a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe, Shane Blair Brawley, 42, of Piedmont OK was traveling south on US 69 in the inside lane.

Brown made an unsafe lane change to the left and hit the back-right quarter panel of the Tahoe causing the driver to lose control.

The Tahoe left the roadway to the right striking two pedestrians walking south on the west side of the roadway.

One of the pedestrians, Carmen Garcia, 31, was pronounced at the scene.

The other pedestrian, Martin Saenz Garcia, 37, was taken to a Lufkin hospital in serious condition.

Neither driver was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.