TxDOT protocols help workers keep cool in rising heat

Temperatures are rising, so how do people who work outside stay cool? Workers for TxDOT have several protocols to ensure their safety in the heat.

Example video title will go here for this video

TROUP, Texas — As temperatures continue to rise a lot of people are limiting their time outside.

But what about folks who don’t have that option and have to work in the sun?

On FM 15, right outside of Troup, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is working on repaving a potion of the road in the rising heat next to asphalt.

These workers are doing their best to stay cool and battle the effects the heat can have on the body.

"One thing that we definitely try to do is hydrate," said Jeff Williford, public information officer for TxDOT Tyler district. "We do have an electrolyte drinks and these guys down here that are working, they've been going since this morning. They've taken a lot of breaks and also buddy up to check on one another. Making sure that they're feeling okay."

Clothing is another key strategy when trying to stay cool. When driving by a construction site you may notice TxDOT workers wearing long-sleeved shirts.

"They do keep cool, but they also help block the sun," said Williford. "We have sunglasses that we provide for them. We also have on these hard hats, we have things that help cover the neck."

Sometimes you’ll see some of the workers wearing a yellow hat which signifies they've been with TxDOT for less than six months.

"Why we do that is so one their supervisors, the guys on the crew that with the white hats, know that they've been here less time and keep an eye out for them," said Williford.