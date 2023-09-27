x
Retired Texas Game Warden Chris Green announces campaign for Smith County sheriff

During a conference to announce his candidacy Wednesday, Green expressed his intentions on running as a fiscal conservative, tackling jail and staffing issues.
Credit: Smith County Sheriff's Office

TYLER, Texas — Chris Green has announced he will run for Smith County sheriff in the 2024 election.

During a conference to announce his candidacy Wednesday at the Regions Building in downtown Tyler, Green expressed his intentions on running as a fiscal conservative, tackling jail and staffing issues.

“I believe the citizens are looking for a conservative leader and champion to overcome excess spending of the taxpayer dollar and to fortify trust among the people in this great community,” he said at the conference. “I believe a true conservative leader can — and should — find ways to lower costs in the budget, rather than increase costs.”

