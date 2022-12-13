Remains found in Panola County identified as those of Lauren Thompson who's been missing since 2019

Thompson went missing in the Rockhill area of Panola County on Jan. 10, 2019.

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — The Panola County Sheriff's Office has identified skeletal remains as a woman who's been missing since 2019.

The remains located are those of Lauren Thompson, who disappeared nearly four years ago. Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton says the remains were identified through dental records.

Thompson went missing in the Rockhill area of Panola County on Jan. 10, 2019.

According to the Panola County Sheriff's Office, Thompson had called 911, and seemed to be in "huge distress" and confused as to exactly where she was. She also felt someone was after her.

The sheriff’s office was able to get three 911 pings in the proximity of where the call was coming from. Five minutes after the call ended, Thompson's SUV was located in a ditch off Farm-to-Market Road 1794.

Sheriff Clinton says the PCSO is continuing to investigate the case to find out what happened to Thompson.

"Our office will be diligent in pursing all relevant investigative leads," Sheriff Clinton said.