Terry Bradshaw, A Charlie Brown Christmas highlight UT Tyler Cowan Center's 2023-24 season

TYLER, Texas — The University of Texas at Tyler (UT Tyler) Cowan Center announced its lineup for the 2023-24 season.
On Tuesday, the performing arts venue revealed the following acts would grace the stage over the next year and a half:
PERFORMING ARTS
- October 5, 2023 - The Barricade Boys
- February 10, 2024 - Sing & Swing: A Jazz At Lincoln Center Presents Production
- April 2, 2024 - iLuminate
- April 18, 2024 - Voctave
BROADWAY SERIES
- September 18, 2023 - Come From Away
- November 14, 2023 - Jesus Christ Superstar
- January 23, 2024 - On Your Feet!
BIG SERIES
- September 28, 2023 - Ann Wilson of Heart & Tripsitter
- October 13, 2023 - Craig Morgan
- February 14, 2024 - Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band with Special Guest Ally Venable Band
DISTINGUISHED LECTURE EVENT
- March 5, 2024 - Terry Bradshaw
ARTS IN EDUCATION
- November 9, 2023 - Pete's Big Hollywood Adventure
- February 29, 2024 - Charlotte's Web
KIDS @ NITE
- October 7, 2023 - Madagascar The Musical
- November 30, 2023 - A Charlie Brown Christmas
Also, on Saturday, Sept. 30, the Cowan Center will host an exclusive evening with Nashville-based singer-songwriters.
"Four Nashville singer-songwriters will perform an unforgettable night of their repertoire combined with the stories behind the songs," the Cowan Center said. "All four are accomplished and one of them is an East Texas native –Lacie Carpenter Blue."
In addition to Blue, other performers include:
- Richard Trest
- Becky Buller
- Jack Wildhorn
The event is for Cowan Center members at the $250 level (Supporting Role) and up.
For more information on becoming a Cowan Center Circle member, click here. Member donations range from $50-$5,000+ and donations are tax deductible.