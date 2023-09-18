Terry Bradshaw, A Charlie Brown Christmas highlight UT Tyler Cowan Center's 2023-24 season

Also, on Saturday, Sept. 30, the Cowan Center will host an exclusive evening with Nashville-based singer-songwriters.

TYLER, Texas — The University of Texas at Tyler (UT Tyler) Cowan Center announced its lineup for the 2023-24 season.

On Tuesday, the performing arts venue revealed the following acts would grace the stage over the next year and a half:

PERFORMING ARTS

October 5, 2023 - The Barricade Boys

February 10, 2024 - Sing & Swing: A Jazz At Lincoln Center Presents Production

April 2, 2024 - iLuminate

April 18, 2024 - Voctave

BROADWAY SERIES

September 18, 2023 - Come From Away

November 14, 2023 - Jesus Christ Superstar

January 23, 2024 - On Your Feet!

BIG SERIES

September 28, 2023 - Ann Wilson of Heart & Tripsitter

October 13, 2023 - Craig Morgan

February 14, 2024 - Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band with Special Guest Ally Venable Band

DISTINGUISHED LECTURE EVENT

March 5, 2024 - Terry Bradshaw

ARTS IN EDUCATION

November 9, 2023 - Pete's Big Hollywood Adventure

February 29, 2024 - Charlotte's Web

KIDS @ NITE

October 7, 2023 - Madagascar The Musical

November 30, 2023 - A Charlie Brown Christmas

Also, on Saturday, Sept. 30, the Cowan Center will host an exclusive evening with Nashville-based singer-songwriters.

"Four Nashville singer-songwriters will perform an unforgettable night of their repertoire combined with the stories behind the songs," the Cowan Center said. "All four are accomplished and one of them is an East Texas native –Lacie Carpenter Blue."

In addition to Blue, other performers include:

Richard Trest

Becky Buller

Jack Wildhorn

The event is for Cowan Center members at the $250 level (Supporting Role) and up.