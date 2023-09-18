x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Terry Bradshaw, A Charlie Brown Christmas highlight UT Tyler Cowan Center's 2023-24 season

Also, on Saturday, Sept. 30, the Cowan Center will host an exclusive evening with Nashville-based singer-songwriters.

More Videos

TYLER, Texas — The University of Texas at Tyler (UT Tyler) Cowan Center announced its lineup for the 2023-24 season.

On Tuesday, the performing arts venue revealed the following acts would grace the stage over the next year and a half:

PERFORMING ARTS

  • October 5, 2023 - The Barricade Boys
  • February 10, 2024 - Sing & Swing: A Jazz At Lincoln Center Presents Production
  • April 2, 2024 - iLuminate
  • April 18, 2024 - Voctave

BROADWAY SERIES

  • September 18, 2023 - Come From Away
  • November 14, 2023 - Jesus Christ Superstar
  • January 23, 2024 - On Your Feet!

BIG SERIES

  • September 28, 2023 - Ann Wilson of Heart & Tripsitter
  • October 13, 2023 - Craig Morgan
  • February 14, 2024 - Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band with Special Guest Ally Venable Band

DISTINGUISHED LECTURE EVENT

  • March 5, 2024 - Terry Bradshaw

ARTS IN EDUCATION

  • November 9, 2023 - Pete's Big Hollywood Adventure
  • February 29, 2024 - Charlotte's Web

KIDS @ NITE

  • October 7, 2023 - Madagascar The Musical
  • November 30, 2023 - A Charlie Brown Christmas

Also, on Saturday, Sept. 30, the Cowan Center will host an exclusive evening with Nashville-based singer-songwriters.

"Four Nashville singer-songwriters will perform an unforgettable night of their repertoire combined with the stories behind the songs," the Cowan Center said. "All four are accomplished and one of them is an East Texas native –Lacie Carpenter Blue."

In addition to Blue, other performers include: 

  • Richard Trest
  • Becky Buller
  • Jack Wildhorn

The event is for Cowan Center members at the $250 level (Supporting Role) and up.

For more information on becoming a Cowan Center Circle member, click here. Member donations range from $50-$5,000+ and donations are tax deductible.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out