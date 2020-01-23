TYLER, Texas — Want to throw your own Patrick Mahomes themed watch party on a budget? Well, CBS19's got you covered!

Dollar stores, as well as some food coloring, are going to be your best friends when accomplishing your themed watch party.

Each recipe will not go over $12.

Gold and Red Chocolate covered Pretzels- Total of $4.28

Bag of pretzels: $1 at Dollar Tree

Bakers, Premium White Chocolate Baking Bar: $2.28 at Super 1 Foods

Supreme Tradition Food Coloring, 4-ct. Packs: $1 at Dollar Tree

Chief's Cookies- Total of $7.99 (without cookie-cutter Total of $2.00)

Arrowhead cookie cutter: $5.99 at Walmart

Cookie mix: $1 at Dollar Tree

Supreme Tradition Food Coloring, 4-ct. Packs: $1 at Dollar Tree

Gold and Red Rice Krispies-Total of $6.46

Rice Krispies Cereal: 1.98 at Super 1 Foods

Marshmallows: $1 at Dollar Tree

Supreme Tradition Food Coloring, 4-ct. Packs: $1 at Dollar Tree

Butter Stick: $2.48 at Super 1 Foods

Chief's Nacho Dip-Total of $11.84

Velveeta cheese block: $4.98 at Super 1 Foods

Can of Rotel: $1 at Super 1 Foods

Ground beef: $3.57 at Super 1 Foods

Tortilla chips: $2.29 at Super 1 Foods

