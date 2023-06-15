POLICE: Home surveillance cameras captured murder of Longview brothers

Jose Daniel Rodriguez Jr., 25, remained jailed this week on a $500,000 bond for the charge of "capital murder of multiple persons."

LONGVIEW, Texas — According to an arrest affidavit, the home were two brothers were killed June 10 had multiple exterior cameras, with at least one of them capturing the shooting. Additionally, the girlfriend of one of the men who died also identified the suspected shooter to police.

Jose Daniel Rodriguez Jr., 25, remained jailed this week on a $500,000 bond for the charge of "capital murder of multiple persons."

Longview police were called to the house at 601 Harrison St. shortly before 3 a.m. June 10 by the owner of the house. She identified herself as the girlfriend of one of the men who died in the shooting, Aleksei Gamez, according to a report written by Longview Police Officer Tyler Webb. The report detailed evidence against Rodriguez as part of the process of obtaining a warrant for his arrest.