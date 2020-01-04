Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron has issued a stay-at-home order that will take effect at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, April 1.

As of Wednesday morning, Wood County has one confirmed case of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Persons within the county will be allowed to leave their residence for essential business only while maintaining the practice of social distancing.

All public and private gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited.

All travel, except travel essential and essential actives, are also prohibited.

Residents may still go outside for activities but must maintain six feet apart from another person.

Failure to comply with the order may result in a fine up to $1,000 and/or 180-day jail sentence.

Click here to read the full declaration for Wood County.

