Man indicted in Panola County deputy's death

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — A Shreveport man accused of killing Panola County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chris Dickerson has been indicted in the case, the Panola County District Clerk's Office said.

Gregory Newson, 47, was indicted on charges of capital murder of a peace officer and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Sept. 28.

Newson is currently being held at the Gregg County Jail, with bonds set at $6 million total.