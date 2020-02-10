Man indicted in Panola County deputy's death

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — A Shreveport man accused of killing Panola County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chris Dickerson has been indicted in the case, the Panola County District Clerk's Office said.
Gregory Newson, 47, was indicted on charges of capital murder of a peace officer and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Sept. 28.
Newson is currently being held at the Gregg County Jail, with bonds set at $6 million total.
Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Panola Watchman.
RELATED: New York Yankees send flowers to Panola County Sheriff's Office following deputy's death, funeral
RELATED: Who is Gregory Newson? | Looking into the criminal history of Deputy Chris Dickerson's alleged killer
RELATED: Fit for a Hero: Community gathers to remember Chris Dickerson as his body returns home to Carthage