x
Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Local News

Man indicted in Panola County deputy's death

Gregory Newson, 47, was indicted on charges of capital murder of a peace officer and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Sept. 28.
Credit: Caddo Parrish Correctional Center

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — A Shreveport man accused of killing Panola County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chris Dickerson has been indicted in the case, the Panola County District Clerk's Office said.

Gregory Newson, 47, was indicted on charges of capital murder of a peace officer and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Sept. 28.

Credit: Facebook

Newson is currently being held at the Gregg County Jail, with bonds set at $6 million total.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Panola Watchman.

